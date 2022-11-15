OPEN APP
Home / Photos / Here are most common passwords used in India

Here are most common passwords used in India

9 Photos . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 03:26 PM IST Livemint

Bad habits are hard to break. According to a findi... more

Number one in the list is the word “password”. It is widely used as password in India. It takes around one second to crack this password. (istock)
1/9Number one in the list is the word “password”. It is widely used as password in India. It takes around one second to crack this password. (istock)
The second most common password used in India is “123456”. It hardly takes a second to crack this password. (istock)
2/9The second most common password used in India is “123456”. It hardly takes a second to crack this password. (istock)
“123456789” is third-most most used password in India. It will take roughly a second to crack this password. (istock)
3/9“123456789” is third-most most used password in India. It will take roughly a second to crack this password. (istock)
Interestingly, the word “guest” is used widely as passwords in India. (istock)
4/9Interestingly, the word “guest” is used widely as passwords in India. (istock)
“12345678” is again used by most of Indians as their password. (istock)
5/9“12345678” is again used by most of Indians as their password. (istock)
“111111” the simplest password used widely in India.
6/9“111111” the simplest password used widely in India.
Here's a slightly difficult password used i.e.“col123456”. It will take 11 seconds for you to crack this password.
7/9Here's a slightly difficult password used i.e.“col123456”. It will take 11 seconds for you to crack this password.
“123123” is one of the most widely used password in India. A second is enough to crack this password. (istock)
8/9“123123” is one of the most widely used password in India. A second is enough to crack this password. (istock)
‘bigbasket’ is the new addition to the weak password list. It is the fourth most used password in India and has been used by 75,081 users. (Pixabay)
9/9‘bigbasket’ is the new addition to the weak password list. It is the fourth most used password in India and has been used by 75,081 users. (Pixabay)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout