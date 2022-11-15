Here are most common passwords used in India

9 Photos . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 03:26 PM IST

Bad habits are hard to break. According to a findings, weak passwords are still used to secure accounts. Here are top most widely used passwords in India as listed by password manager firm NordPass.

1/9Number one in the list is the word “password”. It is widely used as password in India. It takes around one second to crack this password.

2/9The second most common password used in India is “123456”. It hardly takes a second to crack this password.

3/9“123456789” is third-most most used password in India. It will take roughly a second to crack this password.

4/9Interestingly, the word “guest” is used widely as passwords in India.

5/9“12345678” is again used by most of Indians as their password.

6/9“111111” the simplest password used widely in India.

7/9Here's a slightly difficult password used i.e.“col123456”. It will take 11 seconds for you to crack this password.

8/9“123123” is one of the most widely used password in India. A second is enough to crack this password.