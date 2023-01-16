OPEN APP
Home / Photos / Here are top 7 large cap equity mutual funds to look at

Here are top 7 large cap equity mutual funds to look at

8 Photos . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 09:12 AM IST Livemint

After the stock market closed on a higher note on ... more

Amid weak global cues, stock market started on a positive note in the new year. However, the benchmark indices continued to experience its own crest and troughs during last fortnight. Last week Dalal Street closed on a positive note. Gaining 98 points, Nifty 50 index closed at 17,956, BSE Sensex finished at 60,261. Know the top large cap stock suggestion by Sharekhan (iStockphoto)
1/8Amid weak global cues, stock market started on a positive note in the new year. However, the benchmark indices continued to experience its own crest and troughs during last fortnight. Last week Dalal Street closed on a positive note. Gaining 98 points, Nifty 50 index closed at 17,956, BSE Sensex finished at 60,261. Know the top large cap stock suggestion by Sharekhan (iStockphoto)
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund - Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 14.7%; Compounded annualised return: 11.9%; AUM: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,929 crore; NAV: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72
2/8ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund - Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 14.7%; Compounded annualised return: 11.9%; AUM: 35,929 crore; NAV: 72
Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund - Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 12.6%; Compounded annualised return: 5.8%; AUM: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,832 crore; NAV: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44
3/8Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund - Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 12.6%; Compounded annualised return: 5.8%; AUM: 8,832 crore; NAV: 44
UTI Mastershare Unit Scheme- Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 11.9%; Compounded annualised return: 4.3%; AUM: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,039 crore; NAV: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>203
4/8UTI Mastershare Unit Scheme- Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 11.9%; Compounded annualised return: 4.3%; AUM: 11,039 crore; NAV: 203
Kotak Bluechip Fund-REG- Growth |Absolute 6-month return: 12.6%; Compounded annualised return: 6.7%; AUM: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,427 crore; NAV: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>396
5/8Kotak Bluechip Fund-REG- Growth |Absolute 6-month return: 12.6%; Compounded annualised return: 6.7%; AUM: 5,427 crore; NAV: 396
Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund- Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 14.3%; Compounded annualised return: 9.5%; AUM: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,440 crore; NAV: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>151
6/8Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund- Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 14.3%; Compounded annualised return: 9.5%; AUM: 1,440 crore; NAV: 151
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund- Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 12.5%; Compounded annualised return: 7.4%; AUM: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,407 crore; NAV: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>83
7/8Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund- Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 12.5%; Compounded annualised return: 7.4%; AUM: 35,407 crore; NAV: 83
Tata Large Cap Fund- Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 14.0%; Compounded annualised return: 8.4%; AUM: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,438 crore; NAV: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>355
8/8Tata Large Cap Fund- Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 14.0%; Compounded annualised return: 8.4%; AUM: 1,438 crore; NAV: 355
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout