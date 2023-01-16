Here are top 7 large cap equity mutual funds to look at

Updated: 16 Jan 2023

After the stock market closed on a higher note on Friday, market investors are looking for some improved performance this week. Here are the top large cap mutual funds pick by Sharekhan by BNP Paribas for investment: ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund, Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund, etc

1/8Amid weak global cues, stock market started on a positive note in the new year. However, the benchmark indices continued to experience its own crest and troughs during last fortnight. Last week Dalal Street closed on a positive note. Gaining 98 points, Nifty 50 index closed at 17,956, BSE Sensex finished at 60,261. Know the top large cap stock suggestion by Sharekhan

2/8ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund - Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 14.7%; Compounded annualised return: 11.9%; AUM: ₹ 35,929 crore; NAV: ₹ 72

3/8Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund - Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 12.6%; Compounded annualised return: 5.8%; AUM: ₹ 8,832 crore; NAV: ₹ 44

4/8UTI Mastershare Unit Scheme- Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 11.9%; Compounded annualised return: 4.3%; AUM: ₹ 11,039 crore; NAV: ₹ 203

5/8Kotak Bluechip Fund-REG- Growth |Absolute 6-month return: 12.6%; Compounded annualised return: 6.7%; AUM: ₹ 5,427 crore; NAV: ₹ 396

6/8Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund- Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 14.3%; Compounded annualised return: 9.5%; AUM: ₹ 1,440 crore; NAV: ₹ 151

7/8Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund- Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 12.5%; Compounded annualised return: 7.4%; AUM: ₹ 35,407 crore; NAV: ₹ 83