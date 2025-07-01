Explore
Business News/ Photos / Himachal floods: Torrential rain disrupts life causes landslides, roads blocked, rivers touch danger mark | In pics

8 Photos . Updated: 01 Jul 2025, 11:01 AM IST Written By Fareha Naaz

Himachal floods: Torrential rains wreaked havoc across the state as cloudburst caused damage to life and property. Roads were blocked at several locations due to landslides following heavy downpour.

The image shows vehicles stuck in silt and debris after cloudburst-triggered flash floods in Mandi district's Karsog on July 1. Around 259 roads. including 129 in Mandi and 92 in Sirmaur district were closed, according to the state emergency operation centre. (PTI)

Incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh caused landslides, affecting 614 transformers and 130 water supply schemes. (PTI)

According to the state emergency operation centre, a total of 23 people have in rain-related incident in 10 days, since the onset of monsoon on June 20.  (PTI)

NDRF personnel searching for missing persons at Sainj valley, in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh after cloudburst on June 29. (PTI)

Himachal Pradesh recorded one of the highest rainfall this year in June as it received an excess of 34 percent rain, 34mm higher than the normal of 101 mm. (PTI)

A view of rainfall-triggered landslide in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh on June 30. (PTI)

Overflowing Beas river following heavy rainfall in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh on June 30. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi urged tourists and residents to avoid going near rivers and streams. (PTI)

Suketi River in full spate after heavy rainfall on June 30. IMD issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh and warned against low to moderate flash-flood risk in Chamba, Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts in the next 24 hours. (PTI)

