Holi 2025: As spring blooms, festival of colours ignites joy and laughter | In pics

7 Photos . Updated: 13 Mar 2025, 08:05 PM IST

Share Via

Holi paints the world in vibrant hues as people come together in a riot of colours, music, and festive cheer. From playful splashes of gulal to age-old traditions, the festival celebrates joy, unity, and the triumph of good over evil. Here's a glimpse into the spirited celebrations across regions.

1/7As the festival of Holi unfolds, streets and hearts alike are drenched in vibrant hues, symbolising love, unity, and the spirit of togetherness. (Raminder Pal Singh)

2/7More than just a festival, Holi is a grand celebration of heritage, tradition, and the simple joys of human connection. (Pexel)

3/7On Holi, the streets become paintings, people become artists, and every moment is a masterpiece of color and emotion (PTI)

4/7Every splash of pink, green, and yellow carries with it a memory, a laugh, a tradition—woven together into the vibrant tapestry of Holi. (Hindustan Times)

5/7Long before the colours fill the air, skilled artisans carefully craft them by hand, blending tradition, labour, and love into every vibrant shade. Their work brings Holi to life, turning simple powders into symbols of joy, unity, and celebration

6/7With a bonfire, Holika Dahan marks the triumph of good over evil. Families gather around the sacred fire, offering prayers, sharing laughter, and welcoming Holi with warmth, devotion, and the promise of new beginnings. (Rahul Sharma)