Holi 2025: From splashes of gulal to sweetness of gujiyas — glimpses of celebrations across India | In pics

8 Photos . Updated: 14 Mar 2025, 03:48 PM IST

Share Via

Holi, the festival of colours, is a vibrant celebration of joy, unity and tradition. From playful splashes of gulal to the sweetness of gujiyas, the festival marks the arrival of spring with love and laughter. As friends and families come together, Holi fosters a sense of togetherness.

1/8Holi paints the world in vibrant hues, where every colour tells a story of love, laughter, and renewal. As hands throw gulal into the air, hearts open up to the joy of the season, embracing the spirit of togetherness. (AFP)

2/8No Holi celebration is complete without delicious treats. From crispy gujiyas filled with khoya and nuts to refreshing thandai, every bite is a taste of tradition. The festival isn't just about colours—it’s about relishing the sweetness of life. (PTI)

3/8Holi is more than just a festival—it's an explosion of joy. Playful chases, bursts of colour, and endless giggles fill the air as friends and family celebrate without barriers. It is a day where all are equal, drenched in hues of happiness. (AP)

4/8A day when the world feels like a canvas, and laughter is the brushstroke (AP)

5/8Beyond the playful colours, Holi carries deep traditions—from lighting the Holika bonfire, symbolising the victory of good over evil, to seeking blessings from elders before the celebrations begin. It is a festival that blends fun with faith. (Somnath Sen)

6/8Under the bright spring sun, faces glow with colour, smiles shine brighter, and hearts feel lighter. Holi marks the change of seasons, welcoming warmth, renewal, and new beginnings with open arms. (AFP)

7/8As the world turns into a vibrant canvas, our furry friends watch in curiosity. Holi is for all, and the best way to celebrate is by spreading joy while keeping our little companions safe and happy. (AP)