Business News/ Photos / World celebrates the epic return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya | In Pics

World celebrates the epic return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya | In Pics

7 Photos . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 08:33 PM IST Livemint
  • Dance to religious music, firecrackers showcasing their dominance in the sky, and beautiful lamps across thousands of roads in the world, the Hindus celebrated the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya with great enthusiasm
1/7New Delhi: People lit diyas on the day of Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama in Ayodhya at Connaught Place (Hindustan Times)
2/7London: Hindu Diaspora in the UK adorned the city with digital banners reading ‘UK celebrates the homecoming of Bhagwan Ram in Ayodhya’ (ANI)
3/7Dehradun: People celebrate the occasion of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, in Dehradun  (Princess Ilvita)
4/7New York: Indian diaspora at Times Square to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple (Consulate General of India, New )
5/7Shimla: Former Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur at Ram Mandir to offer prayers on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya (ANI)
6/7Guwahati: Large numbers of devotees gather at Fancy Bazaar to take part in a celebration rally on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya (ANI)
7/7Ayodhya: Firecrackers being burnt after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya (ANI)
