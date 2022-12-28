How Mukesh Ambani transformed Reliance In 20 Years

16 Photos . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 03:36 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani took over the reins of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) after the sudden demise of his legendary industrialist father Dhirubhai Ambani in 2002.

1/16A file photo of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited

2/16RIL has re-entered the telecom business, diversified in retail and new energy, and raised a record ₹ 2.5 lakh crore selling minority interests during the Covid lockdown. A file photo of Mukesh Ambani,

3/16Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd., at India Mobile Congress 2022 in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, announced the launch of 5G services in India during the event on Oct. 1. Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg

4/16RIL’s market capitalization under Mukesh Ambani grew at an annualized rate of 20.6 per cent in the last 20 years from ₹ 41,989 crore in March 2002, to ₹ 17,81,841 crore in March 2022.

5/16Revenues grew at an annualized rate of 15.4 per cent from ₹ 45,411 crore in FY 2001-02, to ₹ 792,756 crore in FY 2021-22.

6/16Net profit grew at an annualized rate of 16.3 per cent from ₹ 3,280 crore in FY 2001-02, to ₹ 67,845 crore in FY 2021-22.

7/16RIL added ₹ 17.4 lakh crore to investor wealth during these two decades, which is an average of ₹ 87,000 crore every year.

8/16According to Motilal Oswal's 26th annual wealth creation study, Reliance Industries has emerged as the largest wealth creator, over 2016-21, creating wealth to the tune of nearly ₹ 10 lakh crore and breaking its own previous record.

9/16Reliance Foundation is India's biggest corporate social responsibility initiative by reach, as well as by spend.

10/16Reliance started several new businesses in these two decades - telecom arm Jio started operations in 2016, retail in 2006, and new energy in 2021. Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani at 6th India Mobile Congress

11/16Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with his son and Chairman of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani. Jamnagar is now the world's largest single-location refining complex. During this period, RIL doubled oil refining capacity, adding the unique capability to convert the worst of crude oils into the best of exportable fuels. It also added some of the world's largest downstream units.

13/16Reliance's oil and gas exploration (E&P) business made the first hydrocarbon discovery in late 2002 and production started in 2009.

14/16Reliance set the foundation for New Energy Business committing over ₹ 75,000 crore investment in three years to set up five uniquely integrated Giga Factories at Jamnagar with the world's latest technology.

15/16Reliance set a record for capital fundraising in FY21. It raised more than ₹ 2.5 lakh crore through a rights issue and minority stake sales in Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures to global marquee investors.