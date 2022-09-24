Durga Puja: West Bengal prepares for UNESCO's Heritage List inscribed festival 9 Photos . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 03:47 PM IST Livemint The preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in West Bengal are on full throttleThe excitement are also running high as this year UNESCO has included the festival in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity 1/9An artisan makes idol of Goddess Durga at a community Durga Puja pandal ahead of the Durga Puja festival < 2/9An artisan gives final touches to an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festival. < 3/9An artist sets model of a musical instrument as part of yesteryear heritage various sound systems at a community Durga Puja pandal ahead of the Durga Puja festival < 4/9People throng a market for shopping ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata. The festival is inscribed by UNESCO in the list of intangible culture heritage list. < 5/9Eathern pots being arranged at Town Hall as they prepare prior to the arrival of Eric Falt, cluster Director of UNESCO New Delhi Office to witness Durga Puja Art as UNESCO confers the Durga Puja festival as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity < 6/9UNESCO cluster director Eric Falt visits the Durga Puja Art festival to celebrate UNESCO’s recognition of the festival as an intangible cultural heritage asset at Town Hall in Kolkata < 7/9Devotees perform to welcome West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate the pandal for the upcoming Durga Puja festival. < 8/9Devotees performance to welcome West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate the pandal for the upcoming Durga Puja festival. < 9/9Devotees wearing traditional attires pose for a photo while carrying an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of Durga Puja festival <