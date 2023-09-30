comScore
Business News/ Photos / IAF air show today: Fighter planes and helicopters roar in Bhopal sky today. See images

IAF air show today: Fighter planes and helicopters roar in Bhopal sky today. See images

6 Photos . Updated: 30 Sep 2023, 11:10 AM IST Livemint

IAF air show in Bhopal: Indian Air Force dominated... more

IAF air show: To mark its 91st anniversary, Indian Air Force organised an aerial display over Bhojtal's Lake in Bhopal on Saturday. (Deepditya Pawar)
1/6IAF air show: To mark its 91st anniversary, Indian Air Force organised an aerial display over Bhojtal's Lake in Bhopal on Saturday. (Deepditya Pawar)
All eyes were on the sky as it echoed with the thunderous noise of 65 fighter aircraft and helicopters including SU-30, Mirage 2000, Jaguar, LCA Tejas, Hawks, Suryakiran, Chinook, MI-17 V5, Chetak, etc. (Deepditya Pawar)
2/6All eyes were on the sky as it echoed with the thunderous noise of 65 fighter aircraft and helicopters including SU-30, Mirage 2000, Jaguar, LCA Tejas, Hawks, Suryakiran, Chinook, MI-17 V5, Chetak, etc. (Deepditya Pawar)
The IAF has been rehearsing for the show for past few days in the city. The final show air show began at 10 am at VIP lake, Bhopal on Saturday. Its full dress rehearsal was held on Thursday.
3/6The IAF has been rehearsing for the show for past few days in the city. The final show air show began at 10 am at VIP lake, Bhopal on Saturday. Its full dress rehearsal was held on Thursday.
In the wake of the preparation for the air show, traffic was halted at the key route, ie VIP road in the city. (Deepditya Pawar)
4/6In the wake of the preparation for the air show, traffic was halted at the key route, ie VIP road in the city. (Deepditya Pawar)
The air show is also expected to affect the flights operated from or to Bhopal airport. According to media reports, the timing of regular flight from the city airport was changed for the show. (Deepditya Pawar)
5/6The air show is also expected to affect the flights operated from or to Bhopal airport. According to media reports, the timing of regular flight from the city airport was changed for the show. (Deepditya Pawar)
The air show was accessible for the public for free, and the nearby area of VIP lake road was also blocked for vehicle so that people can enjoy the show from there. (Deepditya Pawar)
6/6The air show was accessible for the public for free, and the nearby area of VIP lake road was also blocked for vehicle so that people can enjoy the show from there. (Deepditya Pawar)
