IAF air show today: Fighter planes and helicopters roar in Bhopal sky today. See images

6 Photos . Updated: 30 Sep 2023, 11:10 AM IST

IAF air show in Bhopal: Indian Air Force dominated... moreIAF air show in Bhopal: Indian Air Force dominated the sky with its 60 fighter aircraft in Bhopal on Saturday. As IAF celebrated its 91st anniversary, skies echoed with the sound of jets and planes on its air show in Bhopal.

1/6IAF air show: To mark its 91st anniversary, Indian Air Force organised an aerial display over Bhojtal's Lake in Bhopal on Saturday. (Deepditya Pawar)

2/6All eyes were on the sky as it echoed with the thunderous noise of 65 fighter aircraft and helicopters including SU-30, Mirage 2000, Jaguar, LCA Tejas, Hawks, Suryakiran, Chinook, MI-17 V5, Chetak, etc. (Deepditya Pawar)

3/6The IAF has been rehearsing for the show for past few days in the city. The final show air show began at 10 am at VIP lake, Bhopal on Saturday. Its full dress rehearsal was held on Thursday.

4/6In the wake of the preparation for the air show, traffic was halted at the key route, ie VIP road in the city. (Deepditya Pawar)

5/6The air show is also expected to affect the flights operated from or to Bhopal airport. According to media reports, the timing of regular flight from the city airport was changed for the show. (Deepditya Pawar)