IMD issues orange and yellow alerts as parts of India brace for intense heatwave| In Pics

7 Photos . Updated: 09 Apr 2025, 02:34 PM IST

Share Via

An intense heatwave is sweeping through parts of India, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi on April 9, while Himachal Pradesh and several other states are placed under yellow alerts.

1/7A man shields his face amid intense heat conditions as a heatwave grips parts of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh on April 9 due to soaring temperatures. (HT_PRINT)

2/7A man walks past India Gate carrying a water bottle to cope with the heatwave; the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi. (HT_PRINT)

3/7A pedestrian shields her face with a scarf while walking down a street on a scorching summer day. The weather department has warned that India is likely to face above-normal temperatures this summer, posing serious risks to lives and livelihoods. (AFP)

4/7With temperatures soaring across Delhi-NCR, commuters in Sector 25A shield their heads from the blazing sun. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for a heatwave in the region. (HT )

5/7A homeless man rests on the pavement under the scorching sun. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Delhi under a yellow alert after the city experienced its first heatwave of the season on Monday, with the maximum temperature reaching 40.2°C. (PTI)

6/7As the mercury soars in Delhi-NCR, commuters shield themselves from the scorching sun. (HT )