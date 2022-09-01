In Photos: 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 range unveiled in India 5 Photos . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 10:50 PM IST Livemint The all new Ducati range has new compact and slimmer winglets on the fairing. They are more capable of delivering 37 kgs of downforce at 300 kmph. The wheels are now made up of Marchesini forged aluminium to help reduce the weight. 1/5Ducati Panigale V4 launched in India. The motorbikes Panigale V4, V4 S and V4 SP2 comes at a price of ₹26.49 lakh, ₹31.99 lakh and at ₹40.99 lakh, respectively. (All the prices are ex-showroom). (Ducati) 2/5The all new Ducati range has new compact and slimmer winglets on the fairing. They are more capable of delivering 37 kgs of downforce at 300 kmph. The wheels are now made up of Marchesini forged aluminium to help reduce the weight. (Ducati) 3/5This bike has an engine of 1,103cc, V4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, Desmosedici Stradale. This engine can produce a maximum power output of 212.5 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 123.6 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. It comes mated with a six-speed gearbox, new gear ratios and a bi-direction quickshifter. (Ducati) 4/5Ducati Panigale V4 comes loaded with electronic aids such as auto tyre calibration, wheelie control, slide control, power launch, traction control, Bosch cornering ABS and engine brake control. (Ducati) 5/5Additionally, Ducati has added two new riding modes so there are four riding modes, Low, Medium, High, and Full. These riding modes change various parameters of the motorbike. (Ducati)