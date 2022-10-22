OPEN APP
In photos: 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 revealed

Updated: 22 Oct 2022
  • The fuel tank of the 2023 Streetfighter V4 measures 17 litres and gets new side covers, The front frame of the motorbike has also been revised but the bodywork is still minimal. The V4 S version is now offered in a new colour scheme, called ‘Grey Nero’.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 is a stripped down version of the Ducati Panigale V4. (Ducati)
Ducati Streetfighter V4 is a stripped down version of the Ducati Panigale V4.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 uses a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine. (Ducati)
Ducati Streetfighter V4 uses a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine.
The engine output stands at 208hp and 123Nm. The bike is Euro 5 compliant. (Ducati)
The engine output stands at 208hp and 123Nm. The bike is Euro 5 compliant.
There are four modes, Full, High, Medium and Low, (Ducati)
There are four modes, Full, High, Medium and Low,
The exhaust pressure has been reduced by making a larger diameter of the silencer outlet. (Ducati)
The exhaust pressure has been reduced by making a larger diameter of the silencer outlet.
There is a lithium-ion battery which is 1.7 kg lighter. (Ducati)
There is a lithium-ion battery which is 1.7 kg lighter.
