In photos: 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 revealed 7 Photos . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 04:52 PM IST Livemint The fuel tank of the 2023 Streetfighter V4 measures 17 litres and gets new side covers, The front frame of the motorbike has also been revised but the bodywork is still minimal. The V4 S version is now offered in a new colour scheme, called ‘Grey Nero’. 1/7Ducati Streetfighter V4 is a stripped down version of the Ducati Panigale V4. 2/7Ducati Streetfighter V4 uses a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine. 3/7The engine output stands at 208hp and 123Nm. The bike is Euro 5 compliant. 4/7There are four modes, Full, High, Medium and Low, 5/7The exhaust pressure has been reduced by making a larger diameter of the silencer outlet. 6/7There is a lithium-ion battery which is 1.7 kg lighter.