In photos: 2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R debuts in India 4 Photos . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 06:47 PM IST Livemint The all new 2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R commands a price tag of ₹15.99 lakh (On-showroom) which is ₹85,000 more than the current price of the ongoing model ( ₹15.14 lakh On-showroom). This superbike is expected to get a lot of competition from its rivals- Ducati Panigale V4 and Honda CBR1000RR-R 1/4Kawasaki has launched its all new ZX-10R sportsbike in India. It comes at a price of ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it ₹85,000 dearer than the outgoing model. (Kawasaki India) 2/4The 998cc engine comes with inline-four-cooled capacity which makes 203hp at 13,200rpm and 114.9Mn of torque at 11,400rpm. (Kawasaki India) 3/4For safety, braking hardware comprises twin Brembo M50 calipers biting down upon a dual 330mm disc at the front and a single-piston caliper biting down on a 220 disc at the rear. (Kawasaki India) 4/4It gets a full suite of electronic rider aids on offer including cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control and four riding modes which are Sport, Road, Rain and Rider (fully customisable). (Kawasaki India)