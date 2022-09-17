OPEN APP

In photos: 2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R debuts in India

4 Photos . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 06:47 PM IST Livemint
  • The all new 2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R commands a price tag of 15.99 lakh (On-showroom) which is 85,000 more than the current price of the ongoing model ( 15.14 lakh On-showroom). This superbike is expected to get a lot of competition from its rivals- Ducati Panigale V4 and Honda CBR1000RR-R
Kawasaki has launched its all new ZX-10R sportsbike in India. It comes at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>85,000 dearer than the outgoing model. (Kawasaki India)
1/4Kawasaki has launched its all new ZX-10R sportsbike in India. It comes at a price of 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it 85,000 dearer than the outgoing model. (Kawasaki India)
The 998cc engine comes with inline-four-cooled capacity which makes 203hp at 13,200rpm and 114.9Mn of torque at 11,400rpm. (Kawasaki India)
2/4The 998cc engine comes with inline-four-cooled capacity which makes 203hp at 13,200rpm and 114.9Mn of torque at 11,400rpm. (Kawasaki India)
For safety, braking hardware comprises twin Brembo M50 calipers biting down upon a dual 330mm disc at the front and a single-piston caliper biting down on a 220 disc at the rear. (Kawasaki India)
3/4For safety, braking hardware comprises twin Brembo M50 calipers biting down upon a dual 330mm disc at the front and a single-piston caliper biting down on a 220 disc at the rear. (Kawasaki India)
It gets a full suite of electronic rider aids on offer including cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control and four riding modes which are Sport, Road, Rain and Rider (fully customisable). (Kawasaki India)
4/4It gets a full suite of electronic rider aids on offer including cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control and four riding modes which are Sport, Road, Rain and Rider (fully customisable). (Kawasaki India)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout