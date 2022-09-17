Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
In photos: 2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R debuts in India

4 Photos . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 06:47 PM IST Livemint

  • The all new 2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R commands a price tag of 15.99 lakh (On-showroom) which is 85,000 more than the current price of the ongoing model ( 15.14 lakh On-showroom). This superbike is expected to get a lot of competition from its rivals- Ducati Panigale V4 and Honda CBR1000RR-R

1/4Kawasaki has launched its all new ZX-10R sportsbike in India. It comes at a price of 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it 85,000 dearer than the outgoing model.
2/4The 998cc engine comes with inline-four-cooled capacity which makes 203hp at 13,200rpm and 114.9Mn of torque at 11,400rpm.
3/4For safety, braking hardware comprises twin Brembo M50 calipers biting down upon a dual 330mm disc at the front and a single-piston caliper biting down on a 220 disc at the rear.
4/4It gets a full suite of electronic rider aids on offer including cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control and four riding modes which are Sport, Road, Rain and Rider (fully customisable).
