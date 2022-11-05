In photos: 2023 Triumph Street Triple range unveiled 7 Photos . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 10:54 PM IST Livemint Triumph has unveiled its 2023 Street Triple range. These motorbikes pack a raft of changes over the ongoing model. The 2023 Street Triple will come in three variants which are R, RS and Moto2, with the Moto2 being the limited edition bike, and only 765 units of the bike will be available worldwide. 1/72023 Triumph Street's Triple R and Triple RS are expected to enter the Indian market. 2/7Both the models have got cosmetic changes to look more aggressive. 3/7The engine has been improved to produce 120 Ps in Street Triple R and 130 Ps in Street Triple RS. 4/7The Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter fitted to all three models. 5/7Triumph has also showcased the Moto2 edition which is limited in number and will not debut in India. 6/7For 2023 bikes, the gearbox has been revised to include shorter gear ratios for faster acceleration.