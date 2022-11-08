OPEN APP
In photos: 6 Twitter alternatives you can try

6 Photos . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 04:48 PM IST Livemint

After taking charge of Twitter, Elon Musk has star... more

Clubhouse is an iOS and Android social audio app that lets users talk to each other in audio chat rooms that can hold thousands of people. (REUTERS)
1/6Clubhouse is an iOS and Android social audio app that lets users talk to each other in audio chat rooms that can hold thousands of people. (REUTERS)
Mastodon is a free and open-source software for running self-hosted social networking services. It has microblogging features similar to Twitter.
2/6Mastodon is a free and open-source software for running self-hosted social networking services. It has microblogging features similar to Twitter.
The Truth social network logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a display of former US President Donald Trump in this picture illustration. (REUTERS)
3/6The Truth social network logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a display of former US President Donald Trump in this picture illustration. (REUTERS)
Reddit is a social news website and forum where content is socially curated and promoted by site members through voting. (AFP)
4/6Reddit is a social news website and forum where content is socially curated and promoted by site members through voting. (AFP)
Koo is an Indian microblogging and social networking service, based in Bengaluru, India (REUTERS)
5/6Koo is an Indian microblogging and social networking service, based in Bengaluru, India (REUTERS)
Tumblr is an American microblogging and social networking website founded by David Karp in 2007 (Wikipedia)
6/6Tumblr is an American microblogging and social networking website founded by David Karp in 2007 (Wikipedia)
