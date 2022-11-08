In photos: 6 Twitter alternatives you can try

After taking charge of Twitter, Elon Musk has started making changes to Twitter that has irked some of its users, making them look for alternatives. Here are some that you can try.

1/6Clubhouse is an iOS and Android social audio app that lets users talk to each other in audio chat rooms that can hold thousands of people.

2/6Mastodon is a free and open-source software for running self-hosted social networking services. It has microblogging features similar to Twitter.

3/6The Truth social network logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a display of former US President Donald Trump in this picture illustration.

4/6Reddit is a social news website and forum where content is socially curated and promoted by site members through voting.

5/6Koo is an Indian microblogging and social networking service, based in Bengaluru, India