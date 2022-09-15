In photos | After 3 decades Kashmir's Manasbal lake opens for NCC cadets

15 Sep 2022

After being closed for 33 years for naval training... moreAfter being closed for 33 years for naval training due to militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, Manasbal lake is again filled with boats rowed by NCC cadets