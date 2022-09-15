In photos | After 3 decades Kashmir's Manasbal lake opens for NCC cadets

8 Photos . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 01:46 PM IST

After being closed for 33 years for naval training due to militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, Manasbal lake is again filled with boats rowed by NCC cadets

1/8A momentous occasion for NCC in Kashmir valley, the Naval Wing of NCC organised a training camp in Manasbal lake in Srinagar after 33 years. The lake used to be an excellent location for NCC Naval training. But extreme terrorism in the region forced the youth organisation to shift the training areas to Mansar Lake in 1989.

2/8The NCC Naval wing cadets will be trained for several activities like boat pulling, sailing, signalling and ship modelling during the camp. Earlier the students in Kashmir had to travel to Jammu to participate in training camps and other sessions

3/8It is after a gap of 33 years that NCC training activities of the naval wing are restarting in this beautiful location of Manasbal lake in Kashmir. We are sure and hopeful that cadets of the Kashmir valley will immensely benefit from this beautiful location- said Group Commander NCC Group Srinagar Brigadier KS Kalsi.

4/8The camp has been joined by more than 100 cadets across Jammu and Kashmir, including girls. Resumption of training in this area can also help J&K in improving national-level NCC Naval competitions

5/8NCC cadets from Kashmir had to face problems due to frequent road blockades while attending training sessions in Jammu. Resumption of training in the Manasbal lake will not only solve the problem of existing NCC cadets but will also encourage other college students to join NCC in Kashmir.

6/8The training camp will prepare J&K’s naval NCC cadets for the upcoming national level NCC camp at Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. With the help of local authorities, plenty of space is made available in front of the lake for camping. Moreover, two naval training boats have been shifted to the lake from Mansar lake.

7/8As of now, NCC cadets are currently staying in the tents that are installed at the NCC camp area. However, there are planning to set up proper infrastructure as training camps for further camps in the coming years.