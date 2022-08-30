OPEN APP

In Photos: All new Audi Q3 SUV launched in India

5 Photos . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 06:21 PM IST Livemint
  • 2022 Audi Q3 has been launched in India at a starting price of 44.89 lakh for the Premium Plus variant and 50.39 lakh for Technology variant. (Both prices are ex-showroom)
2022 Audi Q3 has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh for the Premium Plus variant and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50.39 lakh for Technology variant. (Both prices are ex-showroom) (Audi India)
1/52022 Audi Q3 has been launched in India at a starting price of 44.89 lakh for the Premium Plus variant and 50.39 lakh for Technology variant. (Both prices are ex-showroom) (Audi India)
Audi Q3 features a single-frame grille in octagonal design and vertical bars as well as large air inlets. It has narrow headlights run inwards with their wedge shape. (Audi India)
2/5Audi Q3 features a single-frame grille in octagonal design and vertical bars as well as large air inlets. It has narrow headlights run inwards with their wedge shape. (Audi India)
2022 Audi Q3 gets a high gloss styling package, power adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support, seat upholstery, rear seat plus with fore/aft adjustment, leather wrapped three spoke multifunction plus steering wheel and more. (Audi India)
3/52022 Audi Q3 gets a high gloss styling package, power adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support, seat upholstery, rear seat plus with fore/aft adjustment, leather wrapped three spoke multifunction plus steering wheel and more. (Audi India)
This SUV is available in Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue for exteriors and Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige for interiors. (Audi India)
4/5This SUV is available in Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue for exteriors and Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige for interiors. (Audi India)
The all new Audi Q3 SUV is equipped with quattro all-wheel and a 2.0 litre TFSI petrol engine which is capable of churning out 190hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. This supercar can go from 0 to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds. (Audi India)
5/5The all new Audi Q3 SUV is equipped with quattro all-wheel and a 2.0 litre TFSI petrol engine which is capable of churning out 190hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. This supercar can go from 0 to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds. (Audi India)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout