In Photos: All new Audi Q3 SUV launched in India 5 Photos . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 06:21 PM IST Livemint 2022 Audi Q3 has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹44.89 lakh for the Premium Plus variant and ₹50.39 lakh for Technology variant. (Both prices are ex-showroom) 1/52022 Audi Q3 has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹44.89 lakh for the Premium Plus variant and ₹50.39 lakh for Technology variant. (Both prices are ex-showroom) < 2/5Audi Q3 features a single-frame grille in octagonal design and vertical bars as well as large air inlets. It has narrow headlights run inwards with their wedge shape. < 3/52022 Audi Q3 gets a high gloss styling package, power adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support, seat upholstery, rear seat plus with fore/aft adjustment, leather wrapped three spoke multifunction plus steering wheel and more. < 4/5This SUV is available in Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue for exteriors and Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige for interiors. < 5/5The all new Audi Q3 SUV is equipped with quattro all-wheel and a 2.0 litre TFSI petrol engine which is capable of churning out 190hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. This supercar can go from 0 to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds. <