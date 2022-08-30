Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
In Photos: All new Audi Q3 SUV launched in India

5 Photos . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 06:21 PM IST Livemint

  • 2022 Audi Q3 has been launched in India at a starting price of 44.89 lakh for the Premium Plus variant and 50.39 lakh for Technology variant. (Both prices are ex-showroom)

2/5Audi Q3 features a single-frame grille in octagonal design and vertical bars as well as large air inlets. It has narrow headlights run inwards with their wedge shape.
3/52022 Audi Q3 gets a high gloss styling package, power adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support, seat upholstery, rear seat plus with fore/aft adjustment, leather wrapped three spoke multifunction plus steering wheel and more.
4/5This SUV is available in Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue for exteriors and Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige for interiors.
5/5The all new Audi Q3 SUV is equipped with quattro all-wheel and a 2.0 litre TFSI petrol engine which is capable of churning out 190hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. This supercar can go from 0 to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds.
