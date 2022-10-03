In photos: All new BMW XM unveiled 5 Photos . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 10:47 PM IST Livemint On its own, the internal combustion engine is good enough to churn out 483 hp of peak at 5400 rpm and 650 Nm of maximum torque from just 1,600 rpm. The electric motor itself is good to kick out 194 hp of power and 280 of torque. Transmission duty is done by an eight-speed automatic gearbox. 1/5BMW has unveiled its M performance SUV XM, which comes with a sharp and angular design. This SUV is baked on the aggressively designed Concept XM which was unveiled in November 2021. (BMW) 2/5The BMW XM comes with a quad exhaust system and wide LED tail lights that complement the masculine structure and flank a prominent XM badge with gold contour. (BMW) 3/5The first M product with a PHEV setup which comes with a charging port on the left-front fender. (BMW) 4/5The BMW XM is good enough to accelerate from 0 to 96 kmph in just 4.1 seconds. It takes 4.3 seconds to reach 100 kmph from a standstill position. (BMW) 5/5Under the hood, this BMW SUV comes with installed new S68 engine, a twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 with mild hybrid tech. (BMW)