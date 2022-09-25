In photos: Assam govt creates Rhino from ashes

7 Photos . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 03:19 PM IST

Share Via

In an effort to immortalise its efforts in rhinoce... moreIn an effort to immortalise its efforts in rhinoceros conservation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled rhino statues made from ashes of the rhino horns that were burnt last year