In photos: Assam govt creates Rhino from ashes 7 Photos . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 03:19 PM IST Livemint In an effort to immortalise its efforts in rhinoce... moreIn an effort to immortalise its efforts in rhinoceros conservation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled rhino statues made from ashes of the rhino horns that were burnt last year 1/7Statues of three rhinos created using ashes collected from rhino horns burnt to flames by the Assam Government was unveiled at Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Saturday. Now, the historic move of burning 2500 rhino horns done last year will stay afresh for visitors of the national park. (Anuwar Hazarika) 2/7The statue was unveiled by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with Yoga Guru, Jagdish Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru. Sadhguru primarily came for the inauguration of the three days long Chintan Shivir organised by the Assam government. (Pitamber Newar) 3/7This memorial is named as 'Abode of the Unicorns”. It consists of three rhino sculptures, an adult male, an adult female and a calf. The three rhinos are also accompanied by the statues of forest guards made of different materials. The male rhino is 10.5 feet long and 6 feet tall, the female is 11 feet long and 5.6 feet tall while the calf is 3.5 feet long and 1.5 feet tall. (ANI/Twitter) 4/7Rituals were also performed at the unveiling ceremony of the statue at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. With this, the national park is also open for visitors for this year. (ANI/Twitter) 5/7A year ago, on World Rhino Day, Assam Government made history by burning around 2500 rhino horns that were collected by the conservation authorities from poachers and illegal traders over the years. (@kaziranga_/Twitter) 6/7During that time as well, a grand ceremony was performed to burn these rhino horns as symbol of rhino conservation. The act was performed with an aim to debunk the common misconception that rhino horn carries large medicinal values. (@kaziranga_/Twitter) 7/7The rhino horns were burnt after performing a large vedic ceremony under the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa. According to authorities, a total of 128.56 kg ash was generated in the ceremonial destruction of the rhino horns. This ash was later used in the making of the rhino memorial. (@kaziranga_/Twitter)