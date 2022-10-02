In photos: Aston Martin DBX 707 SUV debuts in India 5 Photos . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 10:48 PM IST Livemint Aston Martin DBX 707 SUV: Powertrain details The biggest talking point of the new DBX 707 comes with Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It comes with a new launch control system which can help the SUV to complete its zero to 100kph sprint in just 3.3 seconds. 1/5Aston Martin has launched its DBX 707 SUV in India at a price of ₹4.63 crore (ex-showroom). It is the most expensive model so far in the brand’s line up. (Aston Martin) 2/5The DBX 707 include a new shortcut buttons for drive modes on the centre console, a touchpad which controls the navigation functions for the 10.25-inch screen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and the hand stitched leather upholstery. (Aston Martin) 3/5DBX 707 comes with Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The SUV is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, the engine produces 707hp and 900Nm of torque power. (Aston Martin) 4/5Interestingly, the sport look theme continues on the inside of the SUV, where sports seats are now standard and switchgear is finished in dark chrome. (Aston Martin) 5/5DBX 707 gets a larger grille with a double-vane mesh pattern, redesigned LED DRLs, along with reworked air intakes and front bumper. The flagship SUV gets larger side skirts and rides on standard 22-inch or the new optional 23-inch alloy wheels. (Aston Martin)