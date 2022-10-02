OPEN APP

In photos: Aston Martin DBX 707 SUV debuts in India

5 Photos . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 10:48 PM IST Livemint
  • Aston Martin DBX 707 SUV: Powertrain details The biggest talking point of the new DBX 707 comes with Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It comes with a new launch control system which can help the SUV to complete its zero to 100kph sprint in just 3.3 seconds.
Aston Martin has launched its DBX 707 SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.63 crore (ex-showroom). It is the most expensive model so far in the brand’s line up.  (Aston Martin)
The DBX 707 include a new shortcut buttons for drive modes on the centre console, a touchpad which controls the navigation functions for the 10.25-inch screen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and the hand stitched leather upholstery. (Aston Martin)
DBX 707 comes with Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The SUV is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, the engine produces 707hp and 900Nm of torque power. (Aston Martin)
Interestingly, the sport look theme continues on the inside of the SUV, where sports seats are now standard and switchgear is finished in dark chrome. (Aston Martin)
DBX 707 gets a larger grille with a double-vane mesh pattern, redesigned LED DRLs, along with reworked air intakes and front bumper. The flagship SUV gets larger side skirts and rides on standard 22-inch or the new optional 23-inch alloy wheels. (Aston Martin)
