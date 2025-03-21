In Photos: BJP MLAs forcefully evicted by Marshals from Karnataka assembly amid chaos over Muslim quota, honey trap row

7 Photos . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 09:31 PM IST

The Karnataka Assembly passed a bill granting 4 per cent reservation to Muslims in public contracts, sparking intense BJP opposition. The session saw chaos, with BJP MLAs disrupting proceedings, leading to 18 suspensions. The Congress defends the move, while the BJP calls it appeasement politics.

1/7In a major policy shift in Karnataka, the Assembly approved a new reservation bill, a 4 per cent Muslim quota in public contracts, aimed at promoting inclusivity. (HT_PRINT)

2/7Eighteen BJP MLAs were suspended for six months after storming the Karnataka Assembly, tearing documents, and disrupting proceedings. Their protest centred around a demand for a judicial probe into an alleged ‘honey-trap’ scandal involving a state minister. Marshals were deployed to evict them as chaos unfolded. (PTI)

3/7BJP MLA CK Ramamurthy is forcibly removed by Assembly marshals during the Budget session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly after protests and disruptions over the Muslim quota bill. (PTI)

4/7BJP MLA SR Vishwanath, along with several other BJP legislators, were evicted by Assembly marshals during the Budget session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The action was taken after the MLAs disrupted proceedings and showed disrespect toward Speaker UT Khader. (PTI)

5/7The ‘honey-trap’ controversy, which triggered the massive protest, allegedly involves a Karnataka minister caught in a scandal involving blackmail and extortion. The Opposition is demanding a judicial probe, while the Congress government remains tight-lipped on the matter (X)

6/7Congress leaders justified the six-month suspension, stating that the BJP’s actions had severely disrupted governance. They argued that the suspension was necessary to maintain the dignity of the Assembly and prevent further chaos. (X)