In photos: BYD Atto 3 electric SUV, the new entrant in India’s EV market 8 Photos . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 05:58 PM IST Livemint The mid-sized electric SUV, BYD Atto 3 SUV is offi... moreThe mid-sized electric SUV, BYD Atto 3 SUV is officially launched in India. Backed by Warren Buffet, the electric SUV comes at a cost of ₹33.99 lakh. Know the full detail of the new player in India's EV market 1/8 After being unveiled last month, BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is all set to enter India’s EV market. The SUV will cost ₹33.00 lakh in the country. (https://bydautoindia.com/byd-atto3) 2/8Booking of the car began on 11 October. Since then, the company has claimed to receive as many as 1,500 bookings till now (https://bydautoindia.com/byd-atto3) 3/8The EV comes in four different colours, ie Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue. It will compete with EVs like Hyundai Kona and the MG ZS EV. (https://bydautoindia.com/byd-atto3) 4/8With an 8-speaker audio system to infotainment screen, the SUV has all the necessary and luxurious facilities. Drivers can also ensure breathing pure air with its in-built PM 2.5 filter and a built-in air purifier. (https://bydautoindia.com/byd-atto3) 5/8The car can charge in 50 minutes with the 80 kW DC fast charger and can change from 0 to 80% in 50 minutes. With the home AC charger, the EV will take up to 10 hours to charge. (https://bydautoindia.com/byd-atto3) 6/8With a 201 bhp of maximum output, the automobile maestro has a 310Nm of peak torque. The company says that the electric SUV can jump from 0 to 100 kmph in under 3.7 seconds. (https://bydautoindia.com/byd-atto3) 7/8The highly luxurious BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is powered by a 60.48 kWh battery and has a driving range of up to 521km on a single charge. (https://bydautoindia.com/byd-atto3) 8/8 The EV comes with a pair of LED headlamps with a silver finish plaque. The exterior design of the car includes a front bumper similar to the air dams. (https://bydautoindia.com/byd-atto3)