In photos: BYD Atto 3 electric SUV, the new entrant in India’s EV market

8 Photos . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 05:58 PM IST

The mid-sized electric SUV, BYD Atto 3 SUV is offi... moreThe mid-sized electric SUV, BYD Atto 3 SUV is officially launched in India. Backed by Warren Buffet, the electric SUV comes at a cost of ₹33.99 lakh. Know the full detail of the new player in India's EV market