In photos: BYD Atto 3 electric SUV, the new entrant in India’s EV market

8 Photos . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 05:58 PM IST

The mid-sized electric SUV, BYD Atto 3 SUV is officially launched in India. Backed by Warren Buffet, the electric SUV comes at a cost of ₹33.99 lakh. Know the full detail of the new player in India's EV market

1/8 After being unveiled last month, BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is all set to enter India’s EV market. The SUV will cost ₹ 33.00 lakh in the country.

2/8Booking of the car began on 11 October. Since then, the company has claimed to receive as many as 1,500 bookings till now

3/8The EV comes in four different colours, ie Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue. It will compete with EVs like Hyundai Kona and the MG ZS EV.

4/8With an 8-speaker audio system to infotainment screen, the SUV has all the necessary and luxurious facilities. Drivers can also ensure breathing pure air with its in-built PM 2.5 filter and a built-in air purifier.

5/8The car can charge in 50 minutes with the 80 kW DC fast charger and can change from 0 to 80% in 50 minutes. With the home AC charger, the EV will take up to 10 hours to charge.

6/8With a 201 bhp of maximum output, the automobile maestro has a 310Nm of peak torque. The company says that the electric SUV can jump from 0 to 100 kmph in under 3.7 seconds.

7/8The highly luxurious BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is powered by a 60.48 kWh battery and has a driving range of up to 521km on a single charge.