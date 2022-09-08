OPEN APP

In photos: Citroen C5 Aircross facelift all set to hit Indian roads

6 Photos . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 08:47 PM IST Livemint
  • There are plenty of changes to the exterior. The all new SUV from Citroen gets a new front-end design with re-designed front bumper and headlamps. They give this car a more sporty look.
Citroen India has launched its C5 Aircross facelift model in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,67,000 (ex-showroom in Delhi). (Citroen)
The C5 Aircross facelift gets a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There are gloss black and chrome highlights throughout the interior. The French automaker has added new gear shifter and driver mode buttons. (Citroen)
This SUV comes with a DW10 FC diesel engine which has a displacement of 2.0-litres and is a four cylinder unit. It produces 177 PS at 3,750 rpm and 400 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 rpm. Moreover, the four-wheeler is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. (Citroen)
This SUV continues to come with a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, comfort seats and a hands-free tailgate. Additionally, it gets dual-climate control, wireless charger, electric parking brake, hill start assist, keyless entry and start, hill descent control, rear parking camera with top-down view, and more. (Citroen)
The all new SUV from Citroen gets a new front-end design with re-designed front bumper and headlamps. They give this car a more sporty look. Moreover, the LED Daytime running lamps integrate with the chrome strips in the grille. The rear LED tail lamps have a 3D effect. (Citroen)
There are new 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels on the sides. Overall, the SUV looks more modern and sharp than the model it has replaced. (Citroen)
