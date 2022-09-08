In photos: Citroen C5 Aircross facelift all set to hit Indian roads 6 Photos . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 08:47 PM IST Livemint There are plenty of changes to the exterior. The all new SUV from Citroen gets a new front-end design with re-designed front bumper and headlamps. They give this car a more sporty look. 1/6Citroen India has launched its C5 Aircross facelift model in India at a price of ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom in Delhi). < 2/6The C5 Aircross facelift gets a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There are gloss black and chrome highlights throughout the interior. The French automaker has added new gear shifter and driver mode buttons. < 3/6This SUV comes with a DW10 FC diesel engine which has a displacement of 2.0-litres and is a four cylinder unit. It produces 177 PS at 3,750 rpm and 400 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 rpm. Moreover, the four-wheeler is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. < 4/6This SUV continues to come with a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, comfort seats and a hands-free tailgate. Additionally, it gets dual-climate control, wireless charger, electric parking brake, hill start assist, keyless entry and start, hill descent control, rear parking camera with top-down view, and more. < 5/6The all new SUV from Citroen gets a new front-end design with re-designed front bumper and headlamps. They give this car a more sporty look. Moreover, the LED Daytime running lamps integrate with the chrome strips in the grille. The rear LED tail lamps have a 3D effect. < 6/6There are new 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels on the sides. Overall, the SUV looks more modern and sharp than the model it has replaced. <