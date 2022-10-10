OPEN APP

In photos: Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak launched in India

5 Photos . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 11:16 PM IST Livemint
  • The all new Ducati gets dedicated ergonomics, specifically designed to ensure maximum control and optimize lean angles. The riding position of the bike has been completely refreshed with the foot pegs being higher and moved back to increase the maximum lean angle.
Ducati India has launched its Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31,48,000 (ex-showroom). (Ducati)
1/5Ducati India has launched its Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in India at a price of 31,48,000 (ex-showroom). (Ducati)
The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak sources power from a V4 Granturismo, a lightweight - 66.7 kg engine, with a displacement of 1158 cc. The Euro 5- a compliant engine delivers 170 Hp with a maximum torque of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm. (Ducati)
2/5The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak sources power from a V4 Granturismo, a lightweight - 66.7 kg engine, with a displacement of 1158 cc. The Euro 5- a compliant engine delivers 170 Hp with a maximum torque of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm. (Ducati)
This sports bike features Akrapovic titanium and carbon exhaust, low smoked plexi screen, Ohlins front forks with anodized gold legs, two-tone Black and Red rear seat embellished with the V4 logo and the Ducati Corse badge on the break of the bike. (Ducati)
3/5This sports bike features Akrapovic titanium and carbon exhaust, low smoked plexi screen, Ohlins front forks with anodized gold legs, two-tone Black and Red rear seat embellished with the V4 logo and the Ducati Corse badge on the break of the bike. (Ducati)
This Ducati sport bike offers an electronic package that includes an as-standard radar technology both at the front and at the rear, which offers Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) functionality. (Ducati)
4/5This Ducati sport bike offers an electronic package that includes an as-standard radar technology both at the front and at the rear, which offers Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) functionality. (Ducati)
The automaker has also introduced the Racing Riding Mode and the Ducati Wheelie Control. (Ducati)
5/5The automaker has also introduced the Racing Riding Mode and the Ducati Wheelie Control. (Ducati)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout