In photos: Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak launched in India

The all new Ducati gets dedicated ergonomics, specifically designed to ensure maximum control and optimize lean angles. The riding position of the bike has been completely refreshed with the foot pegs being higher and moved back to increase the maximum lean angle. 1/5Ducati India has launched its Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in India at a price of ₹31,48,000 (ex-showroom). 2/5The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak sources power from a V4 Granturismo, a lightweight - 66.7 kg engine, with a displacement of 1158 cc. The Euro 5- a compliant engine delivers 170 Hp with a maximum torque of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm. 3/5This sports bike features Akrapovic titanium and carbon exhaust, low smoked plexi screen, Ohlins front forks with anodized gold legs, two-tone Black and Red rear seat embellished with the V4 logo and the Ducati Corse badge on the break of the bike. 4/5This Ducati sport bike offers an electronic package that includes an as-standard radar technology both at the front and at the rear, which offers Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) functionality. 5/5The automaker has also introduced the Racing Riding Mode and the Ducati Wheelie Control.