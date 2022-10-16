In photos: Ducati Panigale V4 R, a 240hp superbike unveiled 4 Photos . Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 10:47 PM IST Livemint Ducati, an Italian automaker has globally unveiled the 2023 Panigale V4 R. This superbike features a few significant changes which are said to have made it an even more potent tool. The all new Panigale features a new 17-litre brushed aluminium fuel tank, flatter seat and new upholstery offering easy movement from side to side. 1/4The all new Panigale features a new 17-litre brushed aluminium fuel tank, flatter seat and new upholstery offering easy movement from side to side. 2/4Ducati has also made a few tweaks to the electronics package of the bike. Firstly, there are four ride modes which are Full, High, Medium and Low. The latter drops power to 160hp to make it easier to ride in tricky road conditions. 3/4At heart of Ducati Panigale V4 R is the 998cc, Desmosedici Stradale R, V4 engine which makes a peak power of 218hp at 15,500rpm and 111.3Nm at 12,000rpm. 4/4The intake camshafts are new with the valve lift increased by 1mm. The pistons have a new geometry that has resulted in a 5gm drop in their weight in comparison to the engine in previous year’s bike.