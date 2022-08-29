OPEN APP

In photos: Ducati Streetfighter V2 unveiled in India

Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 08:11 PM IST
  • Ducati Streetfighter V2 is powered by a 955 cc, twin-cylinder which is arranged in a 90 degree configuration and the automaker calls it Superquadro. Moreover, the sports bike gets a liquid cooling and Ducati’s desmodromic valve system.
The Italian automaker Ducati has launched its Streetfighter V2 in the Indian market. It comes at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.25 lakhs (ex-showroom). (Ducati)
This bike has a LED Daytime Running Lamp which is V shaped, a muscular looking fuel tank, radiator shrouds finished in silver, an underbelly exhaust system, a single-sided swingarm, an engine cowl and the saddle has a step-up design. (Ducati)
Ducati Streetfighter V2 is powered by a 955 cc, twin-cylinder which is arranged in a 90 degree configuration and the automaker calls it Superquadro. Moreover, the sports bike gets a liquid cooling and Ducati’s desmodromic valve system. (Ducati)
The engine of this sports bike can produce up to 150.9 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 101.4 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The sports bike comes mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. (Ducati)
It shares the exhaust system with the Panigale V2 and believed to be a rival to Triumph Street Triple, BMW F 900 R and Kawasaki Z900. (Ducati)
