Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP

In photos: Ducati Streetfighter V2 unveiled in India

5 Photos . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 08:11 PM IST Livemint

  • Ducati Streetfighter V2 is powered by a 955 cc, twin-cylinder which is arranged in a 90 degree configuration and the automaker calls it Superquadro. Moreover, the sports bike gets a liquid cooling and Ducati’s desmodromic valve system.

1/5The Italian automaker Ducati has launched its Streetfighter V2 in the Indian market. It comes at a price of 17.25 lakhs (ex-showroom).
<
2/5This bike has a LED Daytime Running Lamp which is V shaped, a muscular looking fuel tank, radiator shrouds finished in silver, an underbelly exhaust system, a single-sided swingarm, an engine cowl and the saddle has a step-up design.
<
3/5Ducati Streetfighter V2 is powered by a 955 cc, twin-cylinder which is arranged in a 90 degree configuration and the automaker calls it Superquadro. Moreover, the sports bike gets a liquid cooling and Ducati’s desmodromic valve system.
<
4/5The engine of this sports bike can produce up to 150.9 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 101.4 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The sports bike comes mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.
<
5/5It shares the exhaust system with the Panigale V2 and believed to be a rival to Triumph Street Triple, BMW F 900 R and Kawasaki Z900.
<