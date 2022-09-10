OPEN APP

In photos: Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini unveiled!

6 Photos . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 06:42 PM IST Livemint
  • Ducati has taken the wraps off its Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, which borrows design elements from the Lamborghini Huracan STO. It comes with 208hp and 123Nm of torque from its 1,103cc 90-degree V4 engine.
Ducati has taken the wraps off its Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, which borrows design elements from the Lamborghini Huracan STO. It comes with 208hp and 123Nm of torque from its 1,103cc 90-degree V4 engine. (Ducati)
The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is finished in an exclusive Citrea Green and Dac Orange shade. (Ducati)
This superbike uses NIX30 43mm front fork electrically adjustable unit paired with the Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 system. The Stylema calipers clamping down on 330mm twin discs at the front are finished in red. (Ducati)
The front fender, tank, belly pan and the rear cowl feature creases and extensions similar to inlets and extractors on the Lamborghini Huracan STO supercar. (Ducati)
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini comes with tracked oriented Diablo Rosso 4 Corsa tyres with sizes of 120/70-ZR17 (front) and 200/60-ZR17 (rear). (Ducati)
The sportsbike is offered by Ducati at a price of $83,000 which is approximately <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>66.40 lakh. Moreover, the automaker offers only 630 units available for sale to the public. (Ducati)
