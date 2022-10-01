In photos | Elon Musk reveals Tesla's humanoid ‘Optimus’ 6 Photos . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 10:50 AM IST Livemint Tesla Chief Elon Musk revealed the humanoid robot ... moreTesla Chief Elon Musk revealed the humanoid robot 'Optimus' at Tesla's AI Day event held in Palo Alto, California on Friday. Tesla aims to produce such robots in millions in the coming years 1/6After being one of the most talked about projects of Musk, Tesla chief finally revealed humanoid robot 'Optimus'. The launch event of this artificially intelligent robot was postponed from August to September. (AFP) 2/6A year after announcing its humanoid robot, Tesla Chief Elon Musk launched, ‘Optimus’ at a Tesla Inc. event on Friday. Elon has said that Optimus will be a robot with a brain and the company aims to begin its production soon (AP) 3/6While speaking at the Tesla's ’AI Day' event on Friday, Elon Musk expressed his hope to expand Tesla's car beyond self-driving cars even when are yet to become a reality. (AFP) 4/6At the event, the humanoid robot, ‘Optimus’ also waved toward the public and also covered a few steps on stage. Elon Musk also showed a video of the Tesla bot picking up boxes and moving through a rendered office building to water plants. (AFP) 5/6Elon musk revealed that the design of Optimus would be for functional for several purposes including interaction with human tools and environments, for experimental purposes, such as the study of bipedal locomotion, or for other purposes. These robots will have most of the human like physical features like a torso, a head, two arms, and two legs. (AFP) 6/6With science fiction movies presenting future fraught with threats from robots and artificial intelligence to humans, there is always a debate on the increasing utility of robots. Tesla's aspiration to bring such human resembling robots in mainstream industry has sparked more such debates. (AFP)