OPEN APP

In photos | Elon Musk reveals Tesla's humanoid ‘Optimus’

6 Photos . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 10:50 AM IST Livemint

Tesla Chief Elon Musk revealed the humanoid robot ... more

After being one of the most talked about projects of Musk, Tesla chief finally revealed humanoid robot 'Optimus'. The launch event of this artificially intelligent robot was postponed from August to September. (AFP)
1/6After being one of the most talked about projects of Musk, Tesla chief finally revealed humanoid robot 'Optimus'. The launch event of this artificially intelligent robot was postponed from August to September. (AFP)
A year after announcing its humanoid robot, Tesla Chief Elon Musk launched, ‘Optimus’ at a Tesla Inc. event on Friday. Elon has said that Optimus will be a robot with a brain and the company aims to begin its production soon (AP)
2/6A year after announcing its humanoid robot, Tesla Chief Elon Musk launched, ‘Optimus’ at a Tesla Inc. event on Friday. Elon has said that Optimus will be a robot with a brain and the company aims to begin its production soon (AP)
While speaking at the Tesla's ’AI Day' event on Friday, Elon Musk expressed his hope to expand Tesla's car beyond self-driving cars even when are yet to become  a reality. (AFP)
3/6While speaking at the Tesla's ’AI Day' event on Friday, Elon Musk expressed his hope to expand Tesla's car beyond self-driving cars even when are yet to become  a reality. (AFP)
At the event, the humanoid robot, ‘Optimus’ also waved toward the public and also covered a few steps on stage. Elon Musk also showed a video of the Tesla bot picking up boxes and moving through a rendered office building to water plants. (AFP)
4/6At the event, the humanoid robot, ‘Optimus’ also waved toward the public and also covered a few steps on stage. Elon Musk also showed a video of the Tesla bot picking up boxes and moving through a rendered office building to water plants. (AFP)
Elon musk revealed that the design of Optimus would be for functional for several purposes including interaction with human tools and environments, for experimental purposes, such as the study of bipedal locomotion, or for other purposes. These robots will have most of the human like physical features like a torso, a head, two arms, and two legs. (AFP)
5/6Elon musk revealed that the design of Optimus would be for functional for several purposes including interaction with human tools and environments, for experimental purposes, such as the study of bipedal locomotion, or for other purposes. These robots will have most of the human like physical features like a torso, a head, two arms, and two legs. (AFP)
With science fiction movies presenting future fraught with threats from robots and artificial intelligence to humans, there is always a debate on the increasing utility of robots. Tesla's aspiration to bring such human resembling robots in mainstream industry has sparked more such debates. (AFP)
6/6With science fiction movies presenting future fraught with threats from robots and artificial intelligence to humans, there is always a debate on the increasing utility of robots. Tesla's aspiration to bring such human resembling robots in mainstream industry has sparked more such debates. (AFP)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout