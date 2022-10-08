In photos: Ford GT LM Edition revealed 5 Photos . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 04:57 PM IST Livemint The new GT LM Edition features liquid silver carbon-fibre bodywork with a choice of red or blue schemes. Ford says the front splitter, door sills, rear splitter and door mirrors can be finished in red or blue, as the 20-inch wheels, lug nuts and brake calipers. 1/5Ford has unveiled its GT Le Mans Edition, a final special edition version of the Ford GT. < 2/5The new GT LM Edition features liquid silver carbon-fibre bodywork with a choice of red or blue schemes, inspired by the class-winning #68 GT. < 3/5Another special touch comes in the form of the GT LM Edition’s instrument panel badge, which is made from an alloy constructed using the ground-down crankshaft of the car. < 4/5This car is powered by 1 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 motor which makes 656hp and 746Nm. It helps the supercar to hit 100kph from standstill in 2.8 seconds, 160kph in 6 seconds and goes to a top speed of 350kph. < 5/5There will be only 20 LM Edition cars with production starting this year. It marks the end of production for the second-generation GT, which first went on sale in 2017. <