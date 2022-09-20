In photos : Kashmir gets its first set of movie theatres after 33 years 8 Photos . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 10:30 AM IST Livemint From being home to almost a dozen of movie theatre... moreFrom being home to almost a dozen of movie theatres to staying bereft with even a single movie screen for 33 years, Kashmir will get its first INOX multiplex open to the public from next week. See the photos of its inauguration 1/8After a long wait of 33 years, movie lovers finally have the chance to watch films in theatres in Kashmir. INOX multiplex has inaugurated in Srinagar, on Monday. The theatres will be open for public from next week. (Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times) 2/8Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated attended a screening of the Bollywood movie ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ at the newly inaugurated cinema hall in Kashmir. He called the inauguration of Cinema Halls at Pulwama and Shopian. (PTI) 3/8Kashmir's first INOX multiplex in Srinagar’s Somwar area has three movie theatres with a total capacity of 520 persons. Movie theatre will be open to the public from next week. (Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times) 4/8There were a dozens of theatres in Kashmir till 1980s, but the increasing militancy forced all of them to shut their business. There were some attempts made to reopen theatres in the late 1990s, but it yielded no results as militants attacked the Regal Cinema in Lal Chowk in 1999. Neelam and Broadway cinemas were also opened but later shut down due to poor response. (Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times) 5/8The newly inaugurated INOX multiplex in Kashmir is owned by Vijay Dhar. Vijay is a prominent businessman in Kashmir who was also the owner of the historic Broadway theatre in Srinagar, which burned down in the mid-1990. (Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times) 6/8The multiplex is furnished with premium luxuries and a brilliant sound system for better experience of the audience. In the beginning, people have to buy tickets only from the counter. Soon, they would be able to book them online. (Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times) 7/8The multiplex will begin with three shows in a day, ie 9 am, 12 noon, and 6 pm. Audience would be able to enjoy Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chadda and Vikram Vedha in the first week after the inauguration of the multiplex. (Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times) 8/8Even after a reduction in militancy in the region, security still remains a prime concern. To deal with any incident of militancy, a mobile police bunker is in place outside the complex. (Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)