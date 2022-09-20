In photos : Kashmir gets its first set of movie theatres after 33 years

8 Photos . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 10:30 AM IST

From being home to almost a dozen of movie theatre... moreFrom being home to almost a dozen of movie theatres to staying bereft with even a single movie screen for 33 years, Kashmir will get its first INOX multiplex open to the public from next week. See the photos of its inauguration