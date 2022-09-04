OPEN APP

In photos: KTM Duke bikes all set to hit the Indian roads with new colours

5 Photos . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 12:58 PM IST Livemint
  • KTM India has released new colours for Duke range of sportsbikes. These KTM bikes include 125 cc, 200 cc, 250 cc, and 390 cc in the Duke line-up.
KTM India has released new colours for Duke range of sportsbikes. These KTM bikes include 125 cc, 200 cc, 250 cc, and 390 cc in the Duke line-up. (KTM)
1/5KTM India has released new colours for Duke range of sportsbikes. These KTM bikes include 125 cc, 200 cc, 250 cc, and 390 cc in the Duke line-up. (KTM)
The KTM Duke 390 is now available in Liquid Metal and Dark Galvano. This Dark Galvano model comes in a matte black with orange colours frames, branding on the engine and the 390 marking on the tank shrouds. (KTM)
2/5The KTM Duke 390 is now available in Liquid Metal and Dark Galvano. This Dark Galvano model comes in a matte black with orange colours frames, branding on the engine and the 390 marking on the tank shrouds. (KTM)
Duke 250 gets a new paint scheme called Ebony Black. It is a combination of black and orange. The mudguard, headlamp surround, rear subframe and some pinstriping are done in orange. (KTM)
3/5Duke 250 gets a new paint scheme called Ebony Black. It is a combination of black and orange. The mudguard, headlamp surround, rear subframe and some pinstriping are done in orange. (KTM)
The Duke 200 is painted in gloss grey and matte grey along with orange. It is called Dark Silver Metallic. (KTM)
4/5The Duke 200 is painted in gloss grey and matte grey along with orange. It is called Dark Silver Metallic. (KTM)
The all new Duke 125 is named Ceramic white. It comes in a combination of white, orange and black. The mudguard, fuel tank, and frame are finished in black whereas the rear body panels, rear sub-frame and tank shrouds are white in colour. (KTM)
5/5The all new Duke 125 is named Ceramic white. It comes in a combination of white, orange and black. The mudguard, fuel tank, and frame are finished in black whereas the rear body panels, rear sub-frame and tank shrouds are white in colour. (KTM)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsMint AuthorsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout