In photos: KTM Duke bikes all set to hit the Indian roads with new colours 5 Photos . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 12:58 PM IST Livemint KTM India has released new colours for Duke range of sportsbikes. These KTM bikes include 125 cc, 200 cc, 250 cc, and 390 cc in the Duke line-up. 1/5KTM India has released new colours for Duke range of sportsbikes. These KTM bikes include 125 cc, 200 cc, 250 cc, and 390 cc in the Duke line-up. < 2/5The KTM Duke 390 is now available in Liquid Metal and Dark Galvano. This Dark Galvano model comes in a matte black with orange colours frames, branding on the engine and the 390 marking on the tank shrouds. < 3/5Duke 250 gets a new paint scheme called Ebony Black. It is a combination of black and orange. The mudguard, headlamp surround, rear subframe and some pinstriping are done in orange. < 4/5The Duke 200 is painted in gloss grey and matte grey along with orange. It is called Dark Silver Metallic. < 5/5The all new Duke 125 is named Ceramic white. It comes in a combination of white, orange and black. The mudguard, fuel tank, and frame are finished in black whereas the rear body panels, rear sub-frame and tank shrouds are white in colour. <