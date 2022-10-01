OPEN APP

In Photos: Lamborghini Urus S unveiled

5 Photos . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 10:48 PM IST Livemint
  • Powering the Urus S is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that generates 666 horsepower and 850 Newton meters of torque. While the Performante takes 3.3 seconds to sprint to 100 kmph, the all new Urus S needs an additional two-tenths of a second.
Lamborghini Urus S comes with increased power with a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine at its heart, new exterior design and more luxury features on the inside. (Lamborghini)
The all new Lamborghini gets connectivity features like satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a digital car key. (Lamborghini)
Powering the Urus S is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that generates 666 horsepower and 850 Newton meters of torque. (Lamborghini)
The front skid plates are finished in matte black stainless steel while the SUV stands on a set of 21-inch alloy wheels with new designs. The size of the wheels can be upgraded to 23 inches as well. (Lamborghini)
The new Lamborghini SUV is also upgraded with more luxury on offer. It gets dual-tone interior themes with different contrasting trim and stitching. (Lamborghini)
