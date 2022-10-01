In Photos: Lamborghini Urus S unveiled 5 Photos . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 10:48 PM IST Livemint Powering the Urus S is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that generates 666 horsepower and 850 Newton meters of torque. While the Performante takes 3.3 seconds to sprint to 100 kmph, the all new Urus S needs an additional two-tenths of a second. 1/5Lamborghini Urus S comes with increased power with a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine at its heart, new exterior design and more luxury features on the inside. < 2/5The all new Lamborghini gets connectivity features like satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a digital car key. < 3/5Powering the Urus S is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that generates 666 horsepower and 850 Newton meters of torque. < 4/5The front skid plates are finished in matte black stainless steel while the SUV stands on a set of 21-inch alloy wheels with new designs. The size of the wheels can be upgraded to 23 inches as well. < 5/5The new Lamborghini SUV is also upgraded with more luxury on offer. It gets dual-tone interior themes with different contrasting trim and stitching. <