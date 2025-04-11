In Photos: PM Modi's visit to Anandpur Dham — a day of devotion, address and community engagement

8 Photos . Updated: 11 Apr 2025, 10:17 PM IST

On April 11, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Anandpur Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district. He performed puja at Guru Ji Maharaj Temple, participated in a public programme, and addressed the gathering, emphasising spiritual unity and community development.

1/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi is warmly received by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav upon his arrival in Ashoknagar district. The welcome sets the tone for a day rooted in spiritual reflection and community engagement. (@DrMohanYadav51 )

2/8The Prime Minister participates in a traditional puja ceremony, immersing himself in spiritual rituals that reflect India’s rich cultural heritage. (@Narendra Modi )

3/8Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and other dignitaries sit together during the spiritual proceedings, observing the rituals with solemnity and shared devotion at Anandpur Dham in Ashoknagar. (DPR PMO)

4/8PM Modi performs a traditional pooja at the Guru Ji Maharaj Temple in Anandpur Dham, offering prayers with folded hands and deep reverence (@DrMohanYadav51 )

5/8Addressing the gathering at Anandpur Dham, the PM emphasized the government's commitment to inclusive development, guided by the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. He lauded the Anandpur Trust for its dedication to social causes, including free medical treatment, education, and environmental conservation. (@Narendra Modi )

6/8PM Modi engages with members of the community, underscoring the importance of cultural preservation and inclusive growth. (PMO)

7/8From ceremonies to conversations, the Prime Minister’s visit highlights the deep connection between faith and public life. (PMO)