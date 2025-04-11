In Photos: Sudden dust storm and rain hit Delhi; trees uprooted, flight operations disrupted

7 Photos . Updated: 11 Apr 2025, 11:08 PM IST

A powerful dust storm hit Delhi on April 11, plunging the city into sudden darkness, uprooting trees, and causing widespread disruption. Winds howled through the streets as residents scrambled for cover and emergency workers rushed to clear debris and restore order.

1/7Thick, fast-moving clouds roll in over the capital, casting a gloomy shadow as strong winds announce the arrival of a sudden dust storm. (Hindustan Times)

2/7While many rushed for cover, others stood still—welcoming the cool gusts and pausing to enjoy the unexpected change in weather. (Hindustan Times)

3/7Vehicles slowed down as visibility dropped and the city’s streets filled with dust and swirling debris. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

4/7Strong winds uproot a big tree, obstructing roads and causing traffic disruptions throughout the city (ANI)

5/7Following the sudden dust storm, the weather department issued alerts for more gusty winds in the region. Airlines released advisories urging passengers to check flight statuses in advance, anticipating possible delays due to low visibility and adverse conditions. (Shrikant Singh)

6/7Caught in the open, people rushed to take cover under whatever shelter they could find as winds picked up speed (PTI)