Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Apr 11 2025 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.45 4.91%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 595.05 2.07%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,219.30 2.84%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 239.80 1.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 754.05 1.62%
Business News/ Photos / In Photos: Sudden dust storm and rain hit Delhi; trees uprooted, flight operations disrupted

In Photos: Sudden dust storm and rain hit Delhi; trees uprooted, flight operations disrupted

7 Photos . Updated: 11 Apr 2025, 11:08 PM IST Diya Madan

A powerful dust storm hit Delhi on April 11, plunging the city into sudden darkness, uprooting trees, and causing widespread disruption. Winds howled through the streets as residents scrambled for cover and emergency workers rushed to clear debris and restore order.

Thick, fast-moving clouds roll in over the capital, casting a gloomy shadow as strong winds announce the arrival of a sudden dust storm. (Hindustan Times)

1/7Thick, fast-moving clouds roll in over the capital, casting a gloomy shadow as strong winds announce the arrival of a sudden dust storm. (Hindustan Times)

While many rushed for cover, others stood still—welcoming the cool gusts and pausing to enjoy the unexpected change in weather. (Hindustan Times)

2/7While many rushed for cover, others stood still—welcoming the cool gusts and pausing to enjoy the unexpected change in weather. (Hindustan Times)

Vehicles slowed down as visibility dropped and the city’s streets filled with dust and swirling debris. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

3/7Vehicles slowed down as visibility dropped and the city’s streets filled with dust and swirling debris. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Strong winds uproot a big tree, obstructing roads and causing traffic disruptions throughout the city  (ANI)

4/7Strong winds uproot a big tree, obstructing roads and causing traffic disruptions throughout the city  (ANI)

Following the sudden dust storm, the weather department issued alerts for more gusty winds in the region. Airlines released advisories urging passengers to check flight statuses in advance, anticipating possible delays due to low visibility and adverse conditions. (Shrikant Singh)

5/7Following the sudden dust storm, the weather department issued alerts for more gusty winds in the region. Airlines released advisories urging passengers to check flight statuses in advance, anticipating possible delays due to low visibility and adverse conditions. (Shrikant Singh)

Caught in the open, people rushed to take cover under whatever shelter they could find as winds picked up speed (PTI)

6/7Caught in the open, people rushed to take cover under whatever shelter they could find as winds picked up speed (PTI)

Police officers and civic workers join hands to repair a fallen roadside shed, working swiftly to bring calm back after the storm. (Amit Sharma)

7/7Police officers and civic workers join hands to repair a fallen roadside shed, working swiftly to bring calm back after the storm. (Amit Sharma)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue