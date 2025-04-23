In photos: US Vice President JD Vance visits Taj Mahal with family, says ‘testament to true love…’

6 Photos . Updated: 23 Apr 2025, 06:57 PM IST

Share Via

US Vice President JD Vance visited Agra with his family on April 23 during his India trip. The visit included a tour of the Taj Mahal, family photo moments, and brief remarks to the press. The day blended cultural appreciation with quiet reflection.

1/6US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Agra with his family, stepping off the aircraft to a formal reception. A line of uniformed personnel and UP's CM Yogi Adityanath stand in welcome, marking the beginning of a significant cultural stop in the India visit. (via REUTERS)

2/6The visit continues as the convoy enters the expansive Taj Mahal complex. Framed by arched gateways and sandstone pathways, the white marble monument begins to emerge in full view. (AP)

3/6In the shadow of one of the world's most iconic monuments, the Vice President and his family pause for photographs — capturing a moment that blends personal memory with cultural significance (PTI)

4/6Following a tour of the monument, Vice President J.D. Vance penned his thoughts in the visitor’s diary, calling the Taj Mahal “amazing… a testament to true love, human ingenuity, and a tribute to the great country of India.” (PTI)

5/6Seated in front of the Taj Mahal’s iconic reflecting pool, the US vice president and his family pause for a portrait. The timeless backdrop offers a striking frame for a personal moment during an official journey. (via REUTERS)