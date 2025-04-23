Explore
Business News/ Photos / In photos: US Vice President JD Vance visits Taj Mahal with family, says ‘testament to true love…’

In photos: US Vice President JD Vance visits Taj Mahal with family, says ‘testament to true love…’

6 Photos . Updated: 23 Apr 2025, 06:57 PM IST Diya Madan

US Vice President JD Vance visited Agra with his family on April 23 during his India trip. The visit included a tour of the Taj Mahal, family photo moments, and brief remarks to the press. The day blended cultural appreciation with quiet reflection.

US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Agra with his family, stepping off the aircraft to a formal reception. A line of uniformed personnel and UP's CM Yogi Adityanath stand in welcome, marking the beginning of a significant cultural stop in the India visit. (via REUTERS)

1/6US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Agra with his family, stepping off the aircraft to a formal reception. A line of uniformed personnel and UP's CM Yogi Adityanath stand in welcome, marking the beginning of a significant cultural stop in the India visit. (via REUTERS)

The visit continues as the convoy enters the expansive Taj Mahal complex. Framed by arched gateways and sandstone pathways, the white marble monument begins to emerge in full view. (AP)

2/6The visit continues as the convoy enters the expansive Taj Mahal complex. Framed by arched gateways and sandstone pathways, the white marble monument begins to emerge in full view. (AP)

In the shadow of one of the world's most iconic monuments, the Vice President and his family pause for photographs — capturing a moment that blends personal memory with cultural significance (PTI)

3/6In the shadow of one of the world's most iconic monuments, the Vice President and his family pause for photographs — capturing a moment that blends personal memory with cultural significance (PTI)

Following a tour of the monument, Vice President J.D. Vance penned his thoughts in the visitor’s diary, calling the Taj Mahal “amazing… a testament to true love, human ingenuity, and a tribute to the great country of India.” (PTI)

4/6Following a tour of the monument, Vice President J.D. Vance penned his thoughts in the visitor’s diary, calling the Taj Mahal “amazing… a testament to true love, human ingenuity, and a tribute to the great country of India.” (PTI)

Seated in front of the Taj Mahal’s iconic reflecting pool, the US vice president and his family pause for a portrait. The timeless backdrop offers a striking frame for a personal moment during an official journey. (via REUTERS)

5/6Seated in front of the Taj Mahal’s iconic reflecting pool, the US vice president and his family pause for a portrait. The timeless backdrop offers a striking frame for a personal moment during an official journey. (via REUTERS)

As the visit to Agra concludes, the Vice President shares a few final words with the press. The brief interaction rounds off a day marked by cultural appreciation, family moments, and the enduring symbolism of the Taj Mahal. (via REUTERS)

6/6As the visit to Agra concludes, the Vice President shares a few final words with the press. The brief interaction rounds off a day marked by cultural appreciation, family moments, and the enduring symbolism of the Taj Mahal. (via REUTERS)

