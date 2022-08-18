OPEN APP

In pics: 10 countries that offer 'golden visas' to wealthy immigrants

10 Photos . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 02:13 PM IST Livemint
  • These countries including Australia and Canada, offer residence by investment programs
  • The so-called 'golden visas' allow foreign investors to receive local residency status
Australia's ‘Business Innovation and Investment Program,’ allows recipients to live and run a business in Australia. After five years, visa recipients can apply for citizenship status. (Mint)
To qualify for Austria's temporary residence visas known as ‘stay permits,’ one must prove that they have at least €1,030.49 in monthly income. (Mint)
Canada's ‘Start-Up Visa Program’ applicants need to have a qualifying business, get a letter of support from a designated organization, meet the language requirements, and bring enough money to settle.The minimum amount of individual funds required begins at $13,310 (Mint)
According to the country's Civil Registry and Migration Department, applicants from non-European countries may qualify for Cyprus' investor immigrant visa by investing at least €300,000. (Mint)
Greece's 'Golden Visa program' offers several investment options in exchange for a residence permit, including a real estate purchase worth a minimum of €250,000, the acquisition of shares in a Greek company equal to at least €400,000, or purchasing government bonds worth at least €400,000. (Mint)
To apply to Hong Kong's ‘Quality Migrant Admission Scheme’ applicants must meet the program's age, education, character, language, and financial prerequisites. There is no minimum investment required. They just have to demonstrate that they have enough money to support themselves without relying on public assistance in Hong Kong. (Mint)
According to Italy's Ministry of Economic Development, Italy's ‘Investor Visa’ is a two-year visa for citizens of non-EU countries who make significant investments in strategic areas for the Italian economy and society. (Mint)
To be eligible for Jersey's 'High-Value Residency' program, one must make a yearly income of at least £725,000 per year and demonstrate that their residency will benefit the Island in some way. (Mint)
Latvia offers a Golden Visa Program in three ways. One by investing €50,000 in some Latvian company and €10,000 in the state budget, the other by purchasing €250,000 worth of ‘special-purpose interest-free bonds’. (Mint)
Luxembourg offers a residence permit for investors who invest at least €500,000 in an existing company registered in Luxembourg or Invest at least €500,000 in a new business registered in Luxembourg and create at least five jobs within 3 years. (Mint)
