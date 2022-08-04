In pics: 10 high-profile ED cases of 2022 that made headlines

Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 01:55 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the last eig... moreThe Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the last eight years has carried out 3,010 raids and attached proceeds of crime worth ₹99,356 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Supreme Court too 28 July upheld ED's right to make arrests and seize assets, while rejecting multiple challenges to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, informed the Rajya Sabha that since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government came to power in 2014, the ED has attached proceeds of crime worth ₹99,356 crore and filed charge sheets in 888 cases, resulting in the conviction of 23 accused.